Howie Mandel spoke to Access Hollywood at the “America’s Got Talent” red carpet where he reflected on the passing of Norm Macdonald. “He was the most pure, authentic, legitimately funny guy even without his act. He was probably one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever met that constantly kept me smiling,” Howie said. The winner of “AGT” will be crowned in a two-hour live telecast on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

