Howie Mandel is cracking jokes about Meghan Markle's "Deal Or No Deal" days! The comedian and "America's Got Talent" judge quipped to Us Weekly that Meghan was already aspiring towards royalty during their time on the hit game show. "I used to say to her, 'Meghan, open the case,' and she used to say, 'Not now, I'm doing some work on becoming a duchess,'" he teased.

