Also available on the nbc app

“America’s Got Talent” judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara as well as host Terry Crews chatted with Access Hollywood about the show’s season finale. The crew also reacted to finding out that Meghan Markle is a secret fan of ‘AGT’ after she sent a video message to finalist Archie Williams. Howie reveals that Brandon Leake’s win on the show renewed his faith in America and in humanity.

Appearing: