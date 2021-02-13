Also available on the nbc app

Move over Kylie Jenner, there’s a new make-up guru in town! Howie Mandel jokes about his lip-kit and Uber driver pandemic side hustles while television production is down. The “America’s Got Talent” judge spoke to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily and detailed the story behind getting his Covid-19 vaccine at Dodger stadium, “I got my first Moderna, I lined up like everyone else, I lined up at Dodger stadium and I got my first one.” The new season of “America’s Got Talent” returns this summer on NBC.

Appearing: