Also available on the nbc app

Howie Mandel has found a creative way to stay connected with his grandchildren while social distancing! "In order to see the kids, I go to their house, I climb a tree and I look in the window," the doting grandpa told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. "I can't imagine what's going inside the mind of this 5-year-old and 3-year-old. 'Look out the window, there's your grandparents in the tree!' This is going to scar them for later, but I need to see them, and I need to get my grandbaby fix," he added. Howie also dished on his upcoming appearance in the "Feeding America Comedy Festival," which airs May 10 at 7/6c on NBC.

Appearing: