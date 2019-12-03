Howard Stern Calls 'America's Got Talent' The Ultimate 'Boys' Club' After Gabrielle Union's Exit

Also available on the NBC app

Howard Stern is weighing in on "America's Got Talent's" controversial judges table switch up. The former "AGT" judge spoke his mind on Dec. 2's episode of "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM regarding Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough's exit from the show and reports that the former raised complaints of a toxic work environment while working there. On his program, Howard called "AGT" the "ultimate example of a boys' club" and claimed that executive producer and judge Simon Cowell was to blame for what he sees as a double standard for male and female talent. While Simon and "AGT" have yet to publicly respond to Howard's comments, Syco, Fremantle and NBC released a joint statement the day prior saying they "remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all" and were "working with" Gabrielle to "hear more about her concerns."

