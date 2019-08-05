How Yellow Lab Therapy Dogs Are Helping First Responders to El Paso Mass Shooting

Also available on the NBC app

In the wake of the devastating mass shooting in El Paso, these dogs are lending a helping paw. Methodist Healthcare System Emergency Service Facility Dogs of San Antonio, Texas, flew 2-year-old Golden Retriever-Yellow Lab mix Chanel, 2-year-old Yellow Lab Lady and 1-year-old Yellow Lab Rudy to El Paso to brighten the spirits of doctors, nurses, dispatchers and first responders dealing with the tragedy. Brandon Miller, Frankie Trifilio, Lee Stanphill and Jason Miller tell Access how the pups have already begun helping locals heal.

