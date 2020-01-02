How YBN Cordae's Grandma Might Help Him Snag First-Ever Grammy Award

Also available on the NBC app

YBN Cordae stopped by Access Daily and chatted with Access Daily host Scott Evans and guest host Sherri Shepherd about his epic opportunity to take home two of rap music's biggest awards at the 2020 Grammys: Best Rap Song for "Bad Idea," featuring Chance the Rapper, and Best Rap Album for his debut album, "The Lost Boy." The breakout star also talked about having his grandma sing on his album, sharing why his loved one might help him snag his first-ever Grammy. You can catch YBN Cordae on the road when his highly-anticipated tour kicks off on Jan. 13.

