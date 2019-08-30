How Willa Ford Reflects On 2000s Pop Stardom After Reinventing Herself As An A-List Designer

Also available on the NBC app

The 2000s are back like you've never seen them before! "Flip It Like Disick" designer and WFord Interiors founder Willa Ford tells Access Hollywood how the fan response has been since she returned to the spotlight on the home renovation series with Scott Disick. Why did she find herself surprisingly moved by the reaction to her career shift, especially from women? Willa goes on to reflect on her hit 2001 song "I Wanna Be Bad" and how her perspective on the track has changed nearly two decades since its release. What does she remember most from her time as a young pop star among Britney Spears, *NSYNC and others? "Flip It Like Disick" returns Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9/8c on E!

Appearing: