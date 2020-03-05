Also available on the NBC app

Sam Trammell is shaking things up in the final season of "Homeland." The actor joined Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover to talk about joining the hit Showtime series for its final season, sharing why fans will be happy with the drama's ending. Sam also looked back on his "True Blood" past, revealing that it was truly a "great time" in his life. Plus, the star opened up about the tragic passing of his former co-star Nelsan Ellis, who died back in 2017. "It was so painful. He was so brilliant and so humble and so kind. He was one of the kindest guys I had ever met," he shared.

