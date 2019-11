Also available on the NBC app

Treat yo self! Wendy Williams celebrated her birthday like a whole new woman. The newly-single daytime diva turned 55 on July 18 and spilled all the glam details, from a literal breakfast at Tiffany's to hitting up Nas' album release party with pal Blac Chyna -- or trying to! But, Wendy also scored herself a luxe gift thanks to a jaw-dropping gesture from her talk show family.

