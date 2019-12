Also available on the NBC app

It's been more than 41 years since "Grease" hit theaters, but Olivia Newton-John remembers the film like it was yesterday! In a fun round of "Backstage Banter," Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall quizzed the movie icon on all things Rydell High – from the place Danny and Sandy first met, to the exact food they ordered to eat at the diner, to what a hickey from Kenickie is like!

