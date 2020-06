Also available on the NBC app

Ella Mai was just announced as John Legend's advisor for the upcoming season of "The Voice." The two have known each other since at least 2018, when they collaborated on the song “Everything” – but is John an Ella expert? In a fun game of "Ella Mai or Ella May Not," Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles put John to the test to find out how well he actually knows his new colleague! “The Voice” returns to NBC on Feb. 24.

