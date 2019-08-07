How Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke Support Daughter Maya In 'Stranger Things'

Also available on the NBC app

"Stranger Things" breakout Maya Hawke's famous parents are also her biggest fans! The rising star is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, and the A-listers couldn't be prouder to see her follow in their Hollywood footsteps – but don't think their praise was inevitable! Maya revealed to Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM that being raised by two acclaimed actors means they aren't afraid to dish out constructive criticism when they see fit. Plus, did she even realize they were famous when she was growing up?

Appearing: