How tWitch & Allison Boss Make Obstacle Courses To Keep Their Kids Busy

CLIP07/06/20
Stephen “tWitch” and Allison Boss joined Kit Hoover via video chat for “Access Daily,” and the couple shared an inside look at how they’re staying active during quarantine! The proud parents and their son Maddox showed off an outdoor obstacle course the family made with items from around their house, using everything from water bottles to spare chairs. Plus, Allison and tWitch broke down some of their most viral TikTok dances for Kit and gave her their top three tips for success on the video-sharing app.

