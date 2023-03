Hollywood icon Danny Trejo has left his mark in the film industry, and now he continues his legacy as the founder of Trejo's Tacos. He stops by to share his new memoir "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood," which details how he got his successful business off the ground, and to show Kelly how to make delicious fried avocado tacos for Taco Tuesday.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight