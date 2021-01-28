Also available on the nbc app

For the first edition of Access Hollywood's new series "Looking Up with Kit," Kit Hoover chats with Canadian figure skater Elladj Baldé, who has won the hearts of millions of social media fans with his joyful videos skating on frozen lakes and busting into hip-hop dance moves on the rink. Elladj's turning point came when he realized the Olympics weren't meant to be his path and started skating purely for the artistry and as a way to inspire others. He tells Kit all about his story and the powerful message he wants to impart to young boys.

