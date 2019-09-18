How This BMX Olympian Fought To Walk His Bride Down The Aisle After A Career-Ending Crash

Also available on the NBC app

Olympic BMX cyclists Sam and Alise Willoughby have gone through the toughest of times together and come out on the other side. The athletes fell in love and got engaged in 2015, but just a year later, a crash ended Sam's career and left him paralyzed. Sam and Alise told All Access the triumphant story of how he worked hard in recovery to walk her down the aisle and later became her BMX coach.

