Weight loss Barbie, Kayla Lavende, is telling Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans show she shed 200 pounds and kept it off! “My goal is a lifestyle change,” she said. The influencer also revealed how Barbie inspired her style growing up. “I always kind of turned to Barbie for a little escape…Growing up as a plus-sized child in the ‘90s there was no fashion options for me, but Barbie taught me to get creative,” she said. Plus, Kayla also gave Access a peek at her Barbie inspired house and car.

