Change is coming to the British royal line of succession now that both Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice are expecting a child. Because the two royals will give birth in the summer and the fall, several family members will shift backwards in the royal line of succession. When Meghan and Prince Harry’s baby girl arrives in the summer, she will be eighth in line for the throne, shifting Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice back a spot to 9th and 10th in line for the throne, respectively. When the princess gives birth to her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the little one will be in the 11th position for the throne. The arrival of the two royal babies will also push back Princess Eugenie and her son’s August Brooksbank’s spot by two places, as well as Prince Edward and his children, James, Viscount Severn; and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

