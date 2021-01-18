Also available on the nbc app

Back in 1984, Los Angeles was terrorized by a serial killer dubbed by the media as the "Night Stalker." People all over the city slept with their homes locked and guns nearby, but that was not enough to stop Richard Ramirez from continuing his murder spree. Now, his reign of terror is being re-examined in the new docuseries "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer," which is streaming now on Netflix. Director and executive producer Tiller Russell helps Access Hollywood break down the chilling timeline of events.

