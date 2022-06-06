"Stranger Things 4" newbie Jamie Campbell Bower spoke to Access Hollywood at the MTV Movie and TV Awards about joining the cast of the popular Netflix series. "Millie and I connected immediately which was really nice because obviously we have a lot to do together. It’s been wild," he said. But he also clarified that even though he made Millie Bobby Brown cry on set while filming, it wasn’t intentional. "It could be true, it could be true. I want to make this clear, not doing anything other than what I was told to do."

