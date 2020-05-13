Also available on the NBC app

It's been nearly 15 years since "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" hit theaters, and Jane Lynch has star Steve Carell to thank for helping her nab her scene-stealing role in the beloved comedy. "My role was originally written for a guy, and Steve kind of advocated for me and said, 'We should bring Jane in for this," she told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. "Everything we improvised in the audition ended up in the movie." Jane also dished on reuniting with Steve for Netflix's "Space Force," a show she says her pal is "hilarious" in. Plus, the "Hollywood Game Night" host revealed how the game show's special at-home episode came together. "Hollywood Game Night: Social Distancing Edition' airs May 12 at 10/9c on NBC.

Appearing: