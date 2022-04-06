Also available on the nbc app

Serena Williams isn't holding back about her complicated road to motherhood. The tennis legend penned an essay for Elle, about the near-fatal health complications she experienced when giving birth to her and Alexis Ohanian's now 4-year-old daughter Olympia. Serena shared she was rushed into an emergency C-section and needed additional medical attention because doctors found a blood clot in her lungs. After four surgeries, Serena was able to leave the hospital a week after giving birth.

