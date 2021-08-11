Also available on the nbc app

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw's fabulous fashion has made a comeback. As HBO Max's Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That films in New York City, fans have gotten a sneak peek at the new looks Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda and Kristin Davis' Charlotte are wearing. People Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal breaks down all the details about the standout pieces for Access Hollywood.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution