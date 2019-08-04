How 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Yvie Oddly Is Going From 'Clowning' To 'Creepy' For Werq The World

Also available on the NBC app

Yvie Oddly is channeling her dark side! The winner of Season 11 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" gave Access the scoop on the out-there alien creature she has in store for the upcoming <a href="https://vossevents.com/events/werq-the-world">Werq the World tour</a>. Yvie also discusses her mind-blowing Season 11 finale look, her friendship with Pretty Weird Tour co-headliner Plastique Tiara and the "acid trip" feeling she's had since taking home the crown. Plus, the Denver native explains why she felt the need to speak out about fans respecting her boundaries after performances.

