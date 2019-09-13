How Runway of Dreams Is Revolutionizing The Fashion Industry With Adaptive Clothing

Also available on the NBC app

Runway of Dreams Foundation is taking over New York Fashion Week. Founder and CEO Mindy Scheier talked to Access Hollywood about the inception of her non-profit, which aims to make the fashion industry more inclusive to and promote the creation of adaptive clothing for people with disabilities. At the organization's NYFW show, 40 models of different abilities modeled adapted designs by Tommy Hilfiger, Kohl's and Zappos.

