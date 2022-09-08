Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday after being the longest living and longest serving monarch in British history, but over the past year since her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died, the royal's health just wasn't the same. The couple tied the knot on Nov. 20, 1947, and they celebrated 73 anniversaries together before Philip's passing in April 2021. Since then the late 96-year-old started suffering many health problems, and we have them all broken down.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight