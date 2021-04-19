Also available on the nbc app

Queen Elizabeth will mark her first birthday without her husband in over seven decades. The monarch is turning 95 on April 21 - but don't expect a celebration since the Queen is observing an official mourning period until April 23 following the death of Prince Philip. The royal is likely to spend her special day driving herself to one of her favorite parts of Windsor to walk her new dogs, Fergus and Muick, according to the Daily Mail. According to reports, she also will not be releasing an official birthday portrait as she has in year’s past.

