Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926 and grew up in front of the cameras. She went on to join the women’s branch of the British Army when she turned 18, working during World War II as a mechanic. Access Hollywood is taking a look back at the late British monarch, who passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and her life an legacy on the throne and with the royal family.

