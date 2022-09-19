Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth through their accessories. The late monarch was well-known for her love of pearls, so at her funeral on Monday, the new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex both wore pearl jewelry that once belonged to the Queen. Princess Kate wore the Bahrain pearl drop earrings and four strand pearl choker with center diamond clasp and Meghan donned pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by the late monarch in 2018.

