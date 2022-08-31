Prince William and Prince Harry are remembering their mother, Princess Diana, but not together and in private. On the 25th anniversary of the late royal's death, each of her sons are paying their respects to her but separately, royal aids revealed on Tuesday. William and Harry have previously marked anniversaries together, including last year when they unveiled a bronze statue of their mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. Diana was killed suddenly in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight