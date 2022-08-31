Main Content

How Prince William & Prince Harry Are Remembering Princess Diana 25 Years After Her Death

CLIP08/31/22

Prince William and Prince Harry are remembering their mother, Princess Diana, but not together and in private. On the 25th anniversary of the late royal's death, each of her sons are paying their respects to her but separately, royal aids revealed on Tuesday. William and Harry have previously marked anniversaries together, including last year when they unveiled a bronze statue of their mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. Diana was killed suddenly in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry, Death, anniversary, Royals, Royal Family, mother, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.