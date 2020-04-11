Also available on the NBC app

Former prosecutor and investigative journalist Beth Karas is taking a look into the case of notorious serial killer Sam Little for Oxygen's two-hour "Catching a Serial Killer" special. The special includes a new interview with a woman who was kidnapped by the killer and barely escaped. Access Hollywood spoke to Beth, who shed light on how Little got away with his crimes for so long. "Catching A Serial Killer: Sam Little" premieres April 12 at 7/6c on Oxygen.

