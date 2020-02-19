Also available on the NBC app

Access Hollywood's Transformation Tuesday series continues with the inspirational story of personal trainer Cody Taggart. Cody struggled with his weight and bullying his whole life until he hit rock bottom. "Two weeks before my 21st birthday, my dad had actually passed away, from a heart attack as well," he told Access' Zuri Hall. After dealing with homelessness, being the fat kid, getting bullied all the time – I just wasn't happy with my life … I was done." Cody attempted to take his own life and is now grateful that he was unsuccessful. He turned things around, losing 120 pounds and becoming a personal trainer, and learned a lot from his incredible journey. "I thought I lost my 120 pounds, all of my problems would be fixed … True happiness doesn't come from something as quantifiable as a number on the scale," he explained.

Appearing: