The Kelly Clarkson Show is committed to the movement to #StopAsianHate. Kelly chats with actress Olivia Munn who used her platform to help her friend, Sam Cheng, track down the man who attacked his elderly mother. Kelly chats with Leanna Louie, the founder of the United Peace Collaborative, which helps patrol Asian communities and track down attackers. So far, they have helped police apprehend 12 perpetrators. Kelly surprises United Peace with a $10,000 donation to aid their cause.

