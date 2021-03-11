Also available on the nbc app

Michelle Obama is opening up about how quarantining under one roof with her girls, Malia and Sasha, has created a shift in their mother-daughter relationship. The former First Lady talked to People about what it's been like to have her kids back at home as they take college classes remotely amid the pandemic. "There's something about witnessing your children become adults and developing a different relationship with them. They didn't come back into the house into the same set of rules, because I didn't want them to miss out on independence. They came back as young women and our conversations are more peer-oriented than they are mother-to-daughter,” she shared.

