How Michelle Obama Inspired 4-Year-Old Parker Curry To Become Youngest NYT Bestselling Author

Michelle Obama continues to influence little girls around the world! Just two years after Jessica Curry captured a snapshot of daughter Parker Curry admiring the former First Lady's portrait in the Smithsonian, the mother-daughter duo joined "Access Daily" hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to discuss their New York Times Bestselling children's book, "Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment," inspired by the viral photograph. "I think I could be like her one day," the precious 4-year-old said of Obama.

