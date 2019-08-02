How Meghan Markle Will Celebrate Her First Birthday As A Mom

Rihanna Pays Tribute To 'Powerhouse Beauty' Model Mama Cax After Sudden Death
CLIP 12/20/19
Meghan Markle will turn 38 on Aug. 4, marking her first birthday since welcoming son Archie Harrison. The duchess reportedly plans to keep festivities low-key with an intimate gathering at her and Prince Harry's Frogmore cottage, but her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, may have a loftier idea in mind. Either way, the celebration will differ from Meghan's previous birthdays with Harry, one of which was especially romantic.