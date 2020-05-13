Also available on the nbc app

The Daily Mail editor and royal expert Charlie Lankston spoke with Access Hollywood about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding anniversary. The former royal couple will be celebrating two years of marriage on May 19th while quarantined at the Los Angeles home where they are currently living. They are reportedly staying in Tyler Perry’s home and photographers have spotted large black curtains being installed around the property to offer some privacy. Charlie also looks back at all the royal rule-breaking moment that happened when they tied the knot.

