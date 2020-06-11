Also available on the nbc app

Prince Philip celebrated his 99th birthday on June 10, and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and little Archie reportedly reached out to him on his special day. Royal reporter Caroline Durand tweeted, "A Source close to the #DukeandDuchessofSussex confirm that #PrinceHarry and Meghan with Archie will speak to The Duke of Edinburgh #PrincePhilip today to wish him a happy 99th birthday." This won't be the first time the Sussexes have celebrated a family birthday remotely; when the Queen turned ninety four back in April – Meghan, Harry and Archie helped her ring in her milestone with a video chat.

