How Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton's Royal Style Inspired This Body Positive Influencer

You can get Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's royal looks at any size! The duchesses' style have inspired body-positive Instagram influencer and Megababe founder Katie Sturino. The fashionista started the popular hashtag #SuperSizeTheLook, in which she recreates Meghan, Kate and more celebrities' outfits. Access Hollywood guest correspondent Lilliana Vazquez spoke with Katie about how she recreated some standout royal looks, including Meghan's fashion moments from her royal tour of Africa.

