How Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Generated $2.4 Million In Influencer Value

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's social media power is no joke! The London Institute of Photography analyzed six fashion-focused Instagram accounts that showcase royal content – including British Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar and more – and deemed each "like" to be worth 42 cents. Though both duchesses generated impressive numbers and a combined $2.4 million in influencer value, Meghan topped her sister-in-law likely due to her first full year as a royal and high-profile wedding and pregnancy.

