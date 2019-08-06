How Meek Mill and 'Idol' Jay-Z Are Tackling Criminal Justice Reform

Also available on the NBC app

Meek Mill is on a crusade for criminal justice reform and has an A-list ally in his corner. The rapper tells Access exclusively how it feels to have the support of his "idol" Jay-Z, with whom he founded the Reform Alliance to tackle probation and parole issues. Jay is also an executive producer on the upcoming Amazon docuseries "Free Meek," out Aug. 9, which chronicles the story behind Meek's 11-year legal saga. What's next for Meek and his case?

