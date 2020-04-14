Also available on the nbc app

You can add bingo caller to the many roles Matthew McConaughey has played! Residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living loved every minute of their recent bingo game, which was led by the "Interstellar" actor via Zoom. The lucky players and the mastermind behind the idea, director Molly Davis Nedley, told Access Hollywood how the surprise came to be. They also revealed which star they want calling numbers next: Jimmy Fallon!

Appearing: