Luke Hemsworth and Maggie Q spoke to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about their upcoming horror flick, “Death of Me.” The actress revealed that she did her own stunts while filming in Thailand and gushed about Luke’s hilarious celebrity impressions. The actor also shared that in a fight between him and brothers Chris and Liam, he thinks that he would win. Luke also opened up about the words of support he gave his little brother Liam during his recent divorce from Miley Cyrus. "'Let's go surfing,' that’s about it. You got to find that thing that is your meditation, and I think it's very healing. The ocean it a great place to heal, and it works for me, and I think in those dark times, for everyone," he said. Adding, "It's great therapy, and if you're in a bad place I think it's the best place you could possibly be." "Death Of Me" is available in select theaters, on demand and digital on Oct. 2.

