Family is family. Luke Bryan has endured more personal loss than many following the deaths of his brother, sister and brother-in-law in the span of nearly 20 years. The country superstar and wife Caroline have been raising his nephew and two nieces since 2014, and Luke reflected on the new family dynamic in a candid interview with "Today." The singer explained where he finds his strength, and the heartwarming way he's inspired to keep moving forward.

