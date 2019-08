Also available on the NBC app

It may seem like Lizzo became a household name in the blink of an eye, but she says her journey to the top of the charts was a slow burn. In an exclusive interview with Access, the "Juice" songstress reflects on her impressive trajectory to fame, discusses the surprise success of her 2017 sleeper hit "Truth Hurts" and reveals she was in a flu-induced haze when she shot her scenes for "Hustlers."

