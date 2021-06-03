Also available on the nbc app

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are taking one last bow as the sun prepares to set on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” During an in-depth interview with the LA Times the mother and daughter, along other execs who made the show happen, reminisced on their hit series. The show has had 20 seasons, and it might all be thanks to Lindsay Lohan. The Kardashian’s sizzle reel was presented to E! after a limited series with the “Mean Girls” actress fell threw for the network.

Appearing: