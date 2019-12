Also available on the NBC app

Lily-Rose Depp knew early on how to make a fashion risk pay off! Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis' daughter is all grown up, starring in Netflix's "The King" and dating castmate Timothée Chalamet. Though she's only 20, Lily-Rose has already made her mark on high-profile red carpets and revisits her most daring style choices with Access Hollywood. Which look is her fave, and who is her biggest idol?

