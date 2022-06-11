Main Content

Lilibet Diana had a sweet first birthday! On Friday, Violet Cakes Bakery in London shared photos of the custom pink cake they made for Lili's first birthday party on Instagram. The adorable light pink cake was adorned with flowers and had an orange ribbon on it that spelled out Lilibet. The bakery's owner, Claire Ptak, wrote on Instagram that the cake's flavor was Amalfi lemon and elderflower, which she made for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in 2018. But they added a special twist for Lili—the frosting was strawberry buttercream!

